Jeremy Pena News: Scores Astros' lone run

Pena went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base during Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rays.

Pena was Houston's primary source of offense, accounting for two of the team's four hits and scoring the team's only run. The shortstop also swiped his 10th bag of the season, a milestone he's hit in all four of his MLB seasons. Pena is riding an eight-game hit streak, and he's batting 13-for-31 (.419) with three home runs and four stolen bases during that stretch.