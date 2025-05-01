Fantasy Baseball
Jesse Chavez News: Back with Atlanta again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 3:04pm

Atlanta re-signed Chavez to a minor-league deal Thursday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Chavez cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency. This is the fourth time since the start of the 2024 season the the right-hander has signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal. It is also the third time that Atlanta has signed him after being the team that DFA'd him in that span. So, it won't be surprising if the 41-year-old finds his way back onto the 40-man roster.

