Jesse Chavez News: Rejoins big-league bullpen

Atlanta selected Chavez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old reliever will return to the big club for the second time this season, as he previously made a two-inning appearance out of the bullpen in a 6-1 loss to the Dodgers on March 31 before being designated for assignment the next day. After clearing waivers, Chavez elected free agency and re-signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal. He received the call back to the big leagues after excelling at Gwinnett over the past two and a half weeks, allowing just one unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out 10 over five innings in his last five appearances.