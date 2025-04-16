Jesse Hahn News: Back with Seattle

Hahn re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract Tuesday.

The 35-year-old right-hander will report to Triple-A Tacoma while he awaits another opportunity in the big leagues, though his lack of a 40-man roster spot could work against him in receiving another call-up anytime soon. After getting summoned to the big leagues April 5, Hahn gave up an unearned run on three hits and four walks across four innings over his two relief appearances for Seattle before being designated for assignment last Wednesday.