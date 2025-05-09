Jesse Scholtens Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Scholtens (elbow) made his first rehab appearance with High-A Winston-Salem on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Scholtens missed the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery and landed on the 60-day injured list as he reported to spring training. He worked three innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in his initial rehab appearance, but he will need several more before being activated.