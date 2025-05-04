Jesse Winker Injury: Leaves with side tightness

Winker was lifted from the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals ahead of the bottom of the fourth inning due to right side discomfort, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Winker walked in his first plate appearance in the first inning and hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning, but it's unclear if he picked up the injury on any of his swings or while he was playing defense in left field. Regardless, Winker will be on the bench for the rest of Game 1, and his availability for the nightcap would seem to be in doubt. Jeff McNeil shifted from second base to left field in the bottom of the fourth upon Winker's removal from the game.