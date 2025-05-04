Jesse Winker Injury: Likely headed to IL

Winker (side) is expected to be placed on the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Winker suffered a right side injury in the Mets' Game 1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday, which will require additional testing back in New York. The outfielder may be dealing with an oblique issue and that injury typically leads to a stint on the injured list. In his absence, Starling Marte stands to see more usage at designated hitter with the Mets.