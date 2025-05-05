Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesse Winker headshot

Jesse Winker Injury: Looking at lengthy absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Winker has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain and is expected to miss the next 6-to-8 weeks, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

This is unfortunate news for Winker, who was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Monday after suffering a side injury during the first game of Sunday's twin bill against the Cardinals. The injury will open up plenty of opportunities for Starling Marte and Brett Baty in the DH slot.

Jesse Winker
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now