Jesse Winker Injury: Looking at lengthy absence

Winker has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain and is expected to miss the next 6-to-8 weeks, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

This is unfortunate news for Winker, who was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Monday after suffering a side injury during the first game of Sunday's twin bill against the Cardinals. The injury will open up plenty of opportunities for Starling Marte and Brett Baty in the DH slot.