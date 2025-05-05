Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesse Winker headshot

Jesse Winker Injury: Officially lands on 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

The Mets placed Winker on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain.

Winker suffered the injury Sunday during the first game of a doubleheader in St. Louis. The severity of the strain has now been revealed, but oblique injuries often results in longer than minimum stays on the IL. Starling Marte should soak up extra starts at designated hitter while Winker is out.

Jesse Winker
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now