Jesse Winker Injury: Officially lands on 10-day IL
The Mets placed Winker on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain.
Winker suffered the injury Sunday during the first game of a doubleheader in St. Louis. The severity of the strain has now been revealed, but oblique injuries often results in longer than minimum stays on the IL. Starling Marte should soak up extra starts at designated hitter while Winker is out.
