Jesus Luzardo News: Continues to provide length

Luzardo didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rays after allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Luzardo has now tossed at least five innings in each of his first eight starts of the season. Although he's fanned more than six just once in his last six starts, the left-hander still induced 13 whiffs Thursday. Luzardo has also yet to surrender greater than three runs in any of his eight outings this year, and he served up just his second home run of the campaign against Tampa Bay. He'll bring an excellent 2.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:13 K:BB across 47 innings into his next scheduled appearance, which is slated for next week versus the Cardinals.