Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Luzardo headshot

Jesus Luzardo News: Takes no-decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Luzardo gave up two runs on nine hits and a walk and struck out six batters across 5.1 innings during Friday's 3-2 victory over Arizona. He did not factor into the decision.

Luzardo kept the D-backs off the scoreboard through the first three innings Friday but left the game behind 2-1 after allowing RBI singles to Geraldo Perdomo and Lourdes Gurriel in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively. Fortunately for Luzardo, Philadelphia's bats woke up in the seventh frame to put the Phillies ahead 3-2, allowing him to avoid taking what would have been his first loss of the season. He'll carry an impressive 1.94 ERA and 1.18 WHIP into his next start -- tentatively slated to come on the road against the Rays.

Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now