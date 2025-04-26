Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Sanchez News: Belts first homer of year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 7:50am

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Mariners.

The Marlins' offense was completely shut down by Logan Gilbert (forearm) to begin the game, but once he left the mound after the third inning, the floodgates quickly opened. Sanchez's homer, his first of the year, came as part of a six-run fifth frame against Casey Lawrence. Sanchez is still struggling to find a rhythm at the plate after his delayed start to the season, and through nine games he's batting just .226 and only two extra-base over 31 at-bats.

