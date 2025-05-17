Jesus Sanchez News: Crosses plate three times Friday

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Rays.

Getting the start in right field and batting leadoff, Sanchez crossed the plate in the first, fourth and sixth innings in a comfortable 9-4 victory. It was the 27-year-old outfielder's first time this season at the very top of the order, as Xavier Edwards got the night off Friday, but Sanchez has mainly been batting second against right-handed pitching and has produced a .364 OBP over his last 10 games. Those on-base skills have come with a surprising lack of power, however -- Sanchez doesn't have an extra-base hit in May, and after slugging a career-high 18 homers in 2024, he has only one long ball through 25 games in 2025.