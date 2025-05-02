Jesus Sanchez News: Out of lineup Friday

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.

Following the team's off day Thursday, the Marlins are getting Sanchez a second consecutive day off, even with right-hander Gunnar Hoglund on the mound for the Athletics. Sanchez is hitting .200/.310/.300 with just one home run, four RBI, three runs scored and an 8:15 BB:K across his first 58 plate appearances since returning from an IL stint to begin the season. With Sanchez sitting Friday, Eric Wagaman, Dane Myers and Kyle Stowers will man the outfield from left to right for Miami.