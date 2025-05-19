Jesus Sanchez News: Propels team to victory

Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a homer, a triple, a steal, four RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-7 win against the Cubs.

The Miami outfielder opened the game's scoring with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. Sanchez also drove home the game-tying and winning runs in the ninth on a two-out triple off reliever Daniel Palencia. This performance broke a 14-game stretch without an extra-base hit during which Sanchez batted .240 (12-for-50) with three steals. Overall, the 27-year-old is slashing .240/.330/.340 with two homers, 12 RBI and nine runs scored across 115 plate appearances.