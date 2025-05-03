Jesus Sanchez News: Scratched from lineup Saturday

Sanchez has been removed from Saturday's lineup against the Athletics.

Sanchez was originally slated to start in right field and bat fifth, but Miami later updated its lineup with Sanchez no longer listed. Instead, Kyle Stowers has moved from left field to right field, while Ronny Simon is now starting in left. This will be the second straight day out of the lineup for Sanchez, though to this point there's been no indication that he's dealing with any sort of injury.