Jesus Sanchez News: Swipes two bags in loss

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

The 27-year-old outfielder didn't make his season debut until April 15 due to an oblique strain, but Sanchez is looking fully healthy now. He's racked up multiple hits in three of the last four games, and three of his four steals on the year have come in those contests. Sanchez stole a career-high 16 bags on 18 attempts in 2024, and it looks like that success on the basepaths was no fluke. Despite the recent spark, he's slashing just .235/.321/.309 through 78 plate appearances with one homer, four runs and seven RBI.