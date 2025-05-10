Jesus Tinoco News: Captures third save

Tinoco earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the White Sox after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He did not allow a hit or walk, nor did he record a strikeout.

With Calvin Faucher dispatched for the seventh inning, Tinoco got the call for the ninth to preserve the Marlins' two-run lead. Despite facing the heart of the White Sox's lineup, Tinoco needed just 10 pitches (eight strikes) to get through the frame, finishing things off by getting Joshua Palacios to ground out. Tinoco is up to three saves on the season with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 8:5 across 12.1 innings.