Jett Williams News: Dialed in for Rumble Ponies

Williams is hitting .295 with two home runs, six steals, a 9.3 percent walk rate and a 23.3 percent strikeout rate in 21 games for Double-A Binghamton.

Williams struggled to stay healthy last year, playing 33 total games and 22 games at Double-A, where he hit .172 with zero home runs. His performance this year is much more in line with expectations, as he is putting his 70-grade speed to use on the bases while showcasing his sneaky pop out of a strong 5-foot-7 frame. Williams has started 15 games at shortstop, two games in center field and one game at second base.