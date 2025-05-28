Jhoan Duran News: Pockets ninth save

Duran walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Rays.

It was the right-hander's first save since May 14, as Duran blew his only save chance during that two-week stretch. That was the only time in his last 15 appearances he's been tagged with an earned run however, and over that stretch he's posted a 0.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB in 15 innings.