Jhonkensy Noel News: Launches second home run

Noel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over Minnesota.

Noel extended Cleveland's lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning with a towering, 450-foot blast off Simeon Woods Richardson, his second homer this season. It's been a tough start to the year overall for Noel, who's slashing .186/.210/.305 with a 29-percent strikeout rate. However, the 23-year-old outfielder has already demonstrated his impressive power potential. Noel posted a .774 OPS with 13 homers in 198 plate appearances last year.