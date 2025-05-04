Jhonkensy Noel News: Retreating to bench Sunday

Noel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Though Noel is on the bench for the series finale, he had started in right field in five of the past six games. The Guardians have deployed Noel as a short-side platoon player for most of the season, but he's been getting more opportunities against right-handed pitching of late while the left-handed-hitting Nolan Jones has struggled to get the job done. Jones is back in the lineup Sunday but is slashing just .160/.284/.267 with a 33 percent strikeout rate over his 88 plate appearances on the season.