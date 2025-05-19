Jhonkensy Noel News: Slide continues

Noel started in right field and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Reds.

Noel's average slipped to .150 following his hitless day, and he has one hit over the last 23 at-bats. He's been part of a platoon in right field with Nolan Jones, but something may have to change soon. Guardians' right fielders rank last in batting average (.170), 29th in OPS (.517) and 29th in slugging (.288). Lane Thomas (wrist), who is expected to return in the coming days, could help alleviate the problem.