Jhonkensy Noel News: Stuck in short side of platoon

Noel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

After making three straight starts last week, Noel appeared to be encroaching on Nolan Jones' role as the Guardians' top right field, but Noel looks like he'll remain in the short side of a platoon for now. Noel finds himself on the bench Wednesday for the fourth game in a row, with the Guardians having faced right-handed starting pitchers in each of those contests.