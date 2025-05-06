Jhonkensy Noel News: Taking seat for Game 1

Noel is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The 23-year-old was poised to sit for Monday's contest before it was postponed, and he'll remain on the bench Tuesday for the make-up game. It's the second straight game on the bench after starting five of the previous six contests. Noel is in the midst of a 4-for-31 slump, and he's struck out 13 times during that stretch.