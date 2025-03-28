Fantasy Baseball
Jhony Brito Injury: Shelved with forearm strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 9:57am

The Padres placed Brito (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a right forearm strain.

Brito didn't make any appearances after Aug. 10 last season due to an elbow strain, and though he was cleared prior to spring training, he was shut down after experiencing diminished velocity and renewed soreness during his March 4 Cactus League appearance. The Padres will wait and see how Brito responds to a period of rest and rehab, but given the recurring nature of his elbow/forearm issues, surgery could be in the forecast for the right-hander.

