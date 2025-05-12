Jhony Brito Injury: To miss 2025 campaign
Brito underwent a UCL internal brace surgery and a repair of his flexor tendon last month and has been ruled out for the entire 2025 season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Brito was moved to the 60-day injured list at the beginning of April, but this report is the first time the team has shared details of the right-hander's treatment plan. He's facing a lengthy recovery and will shift his focus on preparing for the 2026 season after going under the knife.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now