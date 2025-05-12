Jhony Brito Injury: To miss 2025 campaign

Brito underwent a UCL internal brace surgery and a repair of his flexor tendon last month and has been ruled out for the entire 2025 season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Brito was moved to the 60-day injured list at the beginning of April, but this report is the first time the team has shared details of the right-hander's treatment plan. He's facing a lengthy recovery and will shift his focus on preparing for the 2026 season after going under the knife.