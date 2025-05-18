Jhostynxon Garcia News: Promoted to Triple-A

Garcia was promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Garcia will make the jump to Triple-A after batting .256 with three home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and four stolen bases over 117 at-bats in 33 games with Double-A Portland this season. The 22-year-old will look to impress with Worcester in an attempt to get a shot with the Red Sox later this season.