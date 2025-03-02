Ji Hwan Bae Injury: Dealing with minor hand issue

Bae suffered a hand injury during Sunday's spring game against the Tigers, but manager Derek Shelton downplayed the injury, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bae jammed his hand while sliding into third base but doesn't appear to be facing a serious injury. The 25-year-old struggled in 29 big-league games last season with a .463 OPS and spent most of the campaign in the minors.