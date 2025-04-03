Fantasy Baseball
Ji Hwan Bae headshot

Ji Hwan Bae News: Demoted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:51pm

The Pirates optioned Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Bae has just four plate appearances in 2025, but has struck out three times and has not reached base. In 2024, the outfielder hit for an OPS of .463, but was able to hit for a .927 OPS in Triple-A Indianapolis. With the 25-year-old struggling in the majors, but succeeding in the minors, he may find himself to be a four-A player. In a corresponding move, Alexander Canario was added to the 26-man roster.

