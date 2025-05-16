Fantasy Baseball
Ji Hwan Bae headshot

Ji Hwan Bae News: Headed back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Pirates optioned Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Nick Solak, whose contract was selected by the Pirates. Bae appeared in five games for Pittsburgh after being recalled May 9 and went 1-for-7 with two stolen bases and three runs scored over that span. He could return to the majors should the Pirates require outfield depth.

Ji Hwan Bae
Pittsburgh Pirates
