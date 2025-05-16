Ji Hwan Bae News: Headed back to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Bae to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Nick Solak, whose contract was selected by the Pirates. Bae appeared in five games for Pittsburgh after being recalled May 9 and went 1-for-7 with two stolen bases and three runs scored over that span. He could return to the majors should the Pirates require outfield depth.
