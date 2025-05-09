Ji Hwan Bae News: Promoted Friday

The Pirates recalled Bae from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Bae was up with the Pirates for the first week of the regular season but was demoted after going 0-for-4 in two games. The 25-year-old will rejoin the big club Friday after posting a .258/.343/.376 slash line with one homer and six steals in 23 games with Indianapolis. Enmanuel Valdez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured in a corresponding move.