JJ Bleday News: Homers in Tuesday's win

Bleday went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Dodgers.

Bleday has homered in back-to-back games, and four of his six long balls this season have come over his last nine contests. In that span, he's gone 9-for-35 (.257) with seven RBI and a 4:9 BB:K. The outfielder has gotten off to a somewhat slow start in 2025 despite his relatively steady play lately. He's at a .222/.315/.410 slash line over 165 plate appearances.