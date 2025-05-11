JJ Bleday News: Leaves yard Sunday

Bleday went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Bleday had the team's only extra-base hit of the afternoon with a solo blast to right in the fifth inning. He's now hit three home runs since May 2 and is up to five for the season. Bleday's average has suffered all season long after he saw it jump up to .243 last year. Thus far, the 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .216/.313/.388 with 16 RBI, 25 runs and a 20:34 BB:K in 160 plate appearances.