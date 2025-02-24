JJ Wetherholt News: Cranks first spring homer

Wetherholt went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run Sunday in Grapefruit League action versus the Astros.

Making his spring training debut, Wetherholt had a bloop single in the fourth inning and then in the fifth drilled an opposite-field, three-run homer off righty A.J. Blubaugh. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Wetherholt slashed .295/.405/.400 in 29 games with Single-A Palm Beach in his pro debut last year. The 22-year-old will likely begin the 2025 season either at High-A Peoria or Double-A Springfield.