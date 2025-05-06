Jo Adell News: Riding bench again

Adell is not in the Angels' lineup against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Tuesday's game will be the third time Adell is not in the starting lineup over the Angels' last four games going back to May 2. When he did play May 4 against the Tigers, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Without the 26-year-old starting Tuesday, Taylor Ward, Kyren Paris and Gustavo Campero are the Angels' starting outfielders versus Toronto.