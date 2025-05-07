Jo Adell News: Sits for fourth time in five games

Adell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Angels are giving Logan O'Hoppe a day off from catching but are keeping his bat in the lineup at designated hitter. As a result, Adell will be the odd man out of the lineup, as the Angels' usual DH, Jorge Soler, will cover right field. Even though the Angels lost Mike Trout (knee) to the injured list Friday, Adell's playing-time outlook has worsened over the past week. He's on the bench for the fourth time in five games, and the Angels seem to be prioritizing Kyren Paris and possibly even Gustavo Campero (ankle) ahead of Adell.