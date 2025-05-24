Joc Pederson Injury: Out six weeks with broken hand

Pederson fractured his right hand during Saturday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox and said after the game that he expects to be out for around six weeks, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pederson suffered the injury when he has hit by a Bryse Wilson in the fourth inning. He initially stayed in the game and came around to score three batters later, but he was replaced by Kyle Higashioka in the fifth. The injury is an unfortunate setback for Pederson, who had shown improved production at the plate in recent weeks after getting off to an ugly start to the season. He's still batting just .131 with two home runs over 145 plate appearances, though he had gotten on base at a .269 clip thanks in large part to his strong 14.1 percent walk rate.