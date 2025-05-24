Joc Pederson Injury: Suffers right hand fracture

Pederson fractured his right hand during Saturday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Pederson was hit by a pitch from Bryse Wilson in the fourth inning. Pederson initially stayed in the game and came around to score three batters later, but he was replaced by Kyle Higashioka in the fifth frame. Further tests revealed a fracture in Pederson's right hand, and the 33-year-old was given a six-week estimate for a return time, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News.