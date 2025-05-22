Joc Pederson News: Idle for second straight game

Pederson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

With the Yankees sending a left-handed starter (Carlos Rodon) to the hill for the second straight day, the left-handed-hitting Pederson will once again remain out of the lineup. Despite facing right-handers in all but nine of his plate appearances on the season, Pederson is still batting just .127, the lowest average among all players in the majors with at least 140 plate appearances. Pederson has struck out at a palatable 19.9 percent clip and has been the victim of a .148 BABIP, so expect the 33-year-old's production to eventually pick up once his batted-ball luck improves.