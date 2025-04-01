Joe Elbis Injury: Opens year on IL

Elbis was placed on Double-A Amarillo's injured list with an undisclosed injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Elbis saw an uptick in velocity late in 2024, which can sometimes be the precursor for arm injuries, but it's unclear what his exact injury is or how long he'll be out. The 22-year-old righty logged a 3.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 135.1 innings split between High-A and Double-A in 2024.