The Diamondbacks optioned Elbis to Double-A Amarillo on Friday.

The 22-year-old was in big-league camp after being added to the 40-man roster in November, but he was never a likely bet to actually make the Opening Day roster. Elbis had a 2.69 ERA in 16 starts at High-A Hillsboro last year before being promoted to Amarillo, where he had a 4.57 ERA across 45.1 innings.