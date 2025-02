La Sorsa was not present at spring training Tuesday due to an illness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

La Sorsa, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee, is due back in a few days. The left-hander appeared in 16 games for the Nationals in 2024, posting a 4.58 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while giving up four home runs in 17.2 innings.