Joe Mack News: Looking good at Triple-A

Mack sports a .270/.372/.486 slash line with two doubles and two homers in 10 games since his promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville.

The 22-year-old catching prospect began the season at Double-A Pensacola to get everyday playing time while Agustin Ramirez handled duties behind the plate at Jacksonville, but Ramirez's promotion to the majors allowed Mack to rise a level as well. The 31st overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft is also drawing good grades for his defense, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. "He's getting off great throws", catching coach Joe Singley said Sunday. "Defensively he's great, and he's doing a great job working with the pitching staff and the coaching staff [in Jacksonville]." Having Ramirez ahead of him in the pipeline blocks his path, not to mention the presence of Nick Fortes and Liam Hicks on the big-league roster, but Mack could be ready to push for a spot with the Marlins in spring training next year.