Joe Ryan News: Sharp in fifth win

Ryan (5-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Rays, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander wrapped up the month of May undefeated, going 3-0 with a 1.86 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB over 29 innings while delivering four quality starts in five trips to the mound. Ryan has put up Cy Young-worthy numbers to begin the season, and he'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the A's.