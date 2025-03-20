Joel Peguero News: In mix for relief spot

Peguero is a candidate to join the Giants' bullpen during the 2025 campaign, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Peguero, a non-roster invitee to spring training, has made eight appearances in Cactus League play, allowing zero runs, with one walk and eight strikeouts across 6.2 innings. The right-handed pitcher's high-octane stuff has been on display thus far, and he has topped out at 102 MPH this spring. The 27-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut, though his impressive velocity has made him a candidate for a call-up. "We're certainly not ruling him out," manager Bob Melvin said. "It's a credit to him for not only opening some eyes but continuing to do it." Peguero registered a 3.14 ERA and 56:17 K:BB over 51.2 innings with the Tigers' Double-A affiliate in Erie last season, and he will likely start the 2025 campaign with the Giants' Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento.