Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart Injury: Being evaluated for head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Bart was removed from Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit in the head with a backswing, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Interim manager Don Kelly said after the game that Bart is still being evaluated, so it's unclear if he's suffered a concussion. Regardless, the 28-year-old seems likely to sit out Wednesday afternoon's series finale in Arizona after starting the first two games of the series.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now