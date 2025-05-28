Fantasy Baseball
Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart Injury: Out with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

The Pirates placed Bart on the 7-day injured list Wednesday due to a concussion.

The 28-year-old was struck in the head by a backswing Tuesday and will be unavailable for at least the next week while in the concussion protocol. The Pirates reinstated Endy Rodriguez (finger) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, and he should split catching duties with Henry Davis while Bart is sidelined.

