Joey Estes News: Another ugly outing

Estes (0-2) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings Sunday to take the loss against the Rockies.

Estes got roughed up for a second straight start, as the Rockies tacked on runs in each inning he pitched. He surrendered a leadoff home run in the first and three more doubles before his day ended. That's now 12 runs allowed on 15 hits over his first seven innings of the season. Estes lines up for a home start against the Mets next weekend should he remain in the rotation going forward.