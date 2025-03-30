Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Homers up but...

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
In large part to a couple of historic games from the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, it seems like the ball is flying. OK, who knows after three days, but I found this interesting. Before being accused of snagging stuff from ESPN... I wrote it:
After 80 games, 98 homers have been clubbed this season, compared to 91 in 2024. Teams have swiped 69 bases so far, after pilfering 57 in the first 80 games last year. Clubs are averaging 4.2 runs per game in 2025 as opposed to 5.2 after 80 games last year. The difference is the current league average is .232, 34 points lower than the .256 mark posted at the same time last year.
There's nothing actionable...yet. But it's worth tracking.
As is always the case for the first full week of the season, the quality of two-start pitchers is weak with so many No. 4 and No. 5 starters making their debut.
Even with the late posting (apologies, I'll go back to Saturday afternoon next week), look for the weekly update late this evening/early tomorrow morning (check local listings).
By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the best Probable Pitchers grid in the business. Please direct rotation questions in that direction. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.
Week of March 31 - April 6
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|ATL, @PHI
|Matchup-proof when healthy
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@SEA
Week of March 31 - April 6
Mixed League
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|ATL, @PHI
|Matchup-proof when healthy
|2
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|CLE
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|@NYY, @WAS
|Track the early season strikeout rate
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|COL
|5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@TB
|6
|Michael King
|SD
|CLE
|7
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|COL, LAD
|Good news, bad news scenario
|8
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|MIA
|9
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|LAA
|10
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|TEX
|11
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@PHI
|12
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@MIA
|13
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|ATL
|14
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|@CHC
|15
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@LAD
|16
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@MIA, TOR
|Possible pickup for two-step
|17
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@ATH
|18
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@LAD, MIA
|19
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@ATH, SD
|Needs to keep walks under control
|20
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|SEA
|21
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@WAS
|22
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|SD
|23
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|@PHI
|9 BB over first 4.2 IP
|24
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|SD
|25
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|NYM
|26
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|CIN
|27
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|KC
|28
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@TOR
|Great opener, now do it again
|29
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|TEX, @MIL
|30
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|CIN
|31
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@WAS
|32
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@LAD
|33
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@MIL
|34
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@NYY
|35
|Chad Patrick
|MIL
|KC, CIN
|36
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@HOU
|37
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|TOR
|38
|Kyle Hart
|SD
|CLE, @CHC
|Coming off KBO Triple Crown
|39
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|LAD
|40
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@HOU, SEA
|41
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@HOU
|42
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|@MIA
|43
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@MIL
|44
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@NYY
|45
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|ARI
|46
|Tyler Alexander
|MIL
|KC, CIN
|47
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|MIA
|48
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|LAD
|49
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|@BOS
|50
|Dustin May
|LAD
|ATL
|51
|Griffin Canning
|NYM
|TOR
|52
|Justin Verlander
|SF
|SEA
|53
|NL Reliever
|54
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|PIT
|@TB
|55
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|COL
|56
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|LAA, @BOS
|57
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|ARI
|58
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@ATH
|59
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|NYY
|60
|Michael Soroka
|WAS
|@TOR, ARI
|61
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@TOR
|62
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|LAA
|63
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|NYY
|64
|German Marquez
|COL
|@PHI, ATH
|65
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@BOS
|66
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|NYY
|67
|Mike Burrows
|PIT
|@TB
|68
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|TEX, @MIL
|69
|Cal Quantrill
|MIA
|NYM, @ATL
|70
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|ATH
|71
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@CHC
|72
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|@ATL
|73
|Connor Gillispie
|MIA
|NYM
|74
|Tyler Phillips
|MIA
|@ATL
|75
|Bradley Blalock
|COL
|ATH
|76
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@PHI