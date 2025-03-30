Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Homers up but...

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

In large part to a couple of historic games from the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, it seems like the ball is flying. OK, who knows after three days, but I found this interesting. Before being accused of snagging stuff from ESPN... I wrote it:

After 80 games, 98 homers have been clubbed this season, compared to 91 in 2024. Teams have swiped 69 bases so far, after pilfering 57 in the first 80 games last year. Clubs are averaging 4.2 runs per game in 2025 as opposed to 5.2 after 80 games last year. The difference is the current league average is .232, 34 points lower than the .256 mark posted at the same time last year.

There's nothing actionable...yet. But it's worth tracking.

As is always the case for the first full week of the season, the quality of two-start pitchers is weak with so many No. 4 and No. 5 starters making their debut.

Even with the late posting (apologies, I'll go back to Saturday afternoon next week), look for the weekly update late this evening/early tomorrow morning (check local listings).

Week of March 31 - April 6

Mixed League