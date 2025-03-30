Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Homers up but...

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Homers up but...

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on March 30, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

In large part to a couple of historic games from the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, it seems like the ball is flying. OK, who knows after three days, but I found this interesting. Before being accused of snagging stuff from ESPN... I wrote it:

After 80 games, 98 homers have been clubbed this season, compared to 91 in 2024. Teams have swiped 69 bases so far, after pilfering 57 in the first 80 games last year. Clubs are averaging 4.2 runs per game in 2025 as opposed to 5.2 after 80 games last year. The difference is the current league average is .232, 34 points lower than the .256 mark posted at the same time last year.

There's nothing actionable...yet. But it's worth tracking.

As is always the case for the first full week of the season, the quality of two-start pitchers is weak with so many No. 4 and No. 5 starters making their debut.

Even with the late posting (apologies, I'll go back to Saturday afternoon next week), look for the weekly update late this evening/early tomorrow morning (check local listings).

By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the best Probable Pitchers grid in the business. Please direct rotation questions in that direction. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

Week of March 31 - April 6

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tyler GlasnowLADATL, @PHIMatchup-proof when healthy  
2Tarik SkubalDET@SEA   
3Dylan CeaseSDCLE   
4Corbin BurnesARI@NYY, @WASTrack the early season strikeout rate  
5Zack WheelerPHICOL   
6Paul SkenesPIT@TB   
7Logan GilbertSEADET   
8Max FriedNYY@PIT   
9Drew RasmussenTBPIT, @TEX   
10Garrett CrochetBOS@BAL   
11Michael KingSDCLE   
12Cristopher SanchezPHICOL, LADGood news, bad news scenario  
13Cole RagansKC@MIL   
14Spencer SchwellenbachATLMIA   
15Framber ValdezHOUSF   
16Kris BubicKC@MIL, BAL   
17Nathan EovaldiTEX@CIN   
18Kumar RockerTEX@CIN, TBWill Patrick Corbin replace him (let's hope not)  
19Jack FlahertyDETCWS   
20Jackson JobeDET@SEA, CWS   
21Sonny GraySTLLAA   
22Bryce MillerSEA@SF   
23Bowden FrancisTORWAS, @NYMNot many better over last season's 2H but rough spring  
24Hunter GreeneCINTEX   
25Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@PHI   
26Kodai SengaNYM@MIA   
27Blake SnellLADATL   
28Tanner BibeeCLE@LAA   
29Jacob deGromTEXTB   
30Nick PivettaSD@CHC   
31Chris SaleATL@LAD   
32Ryan PepiotTBPIT   
33Bryan WooSEA@SF   
34David PetersonNYM@MIA, TORPossible pickup for two-step  
35Justin SteeleCHC@ATH   
36Grant HolmesATL@LAD, MIA   
37Ronel BlancoHOUSF, @MIN   
38Ben BrownCHC@ATH, SDNeeds to keep walks under control23% 
39Luis CastilloSEADET   
40Yusei KikuchiLAA@STL   
41Robbie RaySFSEA   
42Gavin WilliamsCLE@LAA   
43Reese OlsonDETCWS   
44Brandon PfaadtARI@WAS   
45Pablo LopezMIN@CWS   
46Matthew BoydCHCSD   
47Joe RyanMINHOU   
48Tyler MahleTEXTB 25% 
49Roki SasakiLAD@PHI9 BB over first 4.2 IP  
50Shota ImanagaCHCSD   
51Bailey OberMINHOU   
52Kevin GausmanTORWAS   
53Sandy AlcantaraMIANYM   
54Shane BazTBPIT   
55Nestor CortesMILCIN   
56Freddy PeraltaMILKC   
57MacKenzie GoreWAS@TORGreat opener, now do it again  
58Brady SingerCINTEX, @MIL   
59Aaron CivaleMILCIN 28% 
60Seth LugoKCBAL   
61Eduardo RodriguezARI@WAS   
62Reynaldo LopezATL@LAD   
63Nick LodoloCIN@MIL   
64Jeffrey SpringsATHCHC   
65Zac GallenARI@NYY   
66Jose SorianoLAACLE   
67Hunter BrownHOU@MIN   
68Tanner HouckBOS@BAL   
69Chad PatrickMILKC, CIN 0%0%
70Landen RouppSF@HOU 39% 
71Jose BerriosTORWAS   
72Tylor MegillNYMTOR   
73Zach EflinBALBOS   
74Taj BradleyTB@TEX   
75Luis SeverinoATHCHC   
76Jack LeiterTEX@CIN   
77Zack LittellTB@TEX 13% 
78Casey MizeDET@SEA   
79Kyle HartSDCLE, @CHCComing off KBO Triple Crown1%39%
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Aaron NolaPHILAD   
82Jordan HicksSF@HOU, SEA 11% 
83Logan WebbSF@HOU   
84Carlos RodonNYYARI   
85Mix 15 Reliever     
86Walker BuehlerBOSSTL   
87Clay HolmesNYM@MIA   
88Spencer ArrighettiHOU@MIN   
89Michael WachaKCBAL   
90Nick MartinezCIN@MIL   
91Merrill KellyARI@NYY   
92Jake IrvinWASARI 2% 
93Davis MartinCWS@DET 3%19%
94Yariel RodriguezTOR@NYM 0%0%
95Tomoyuki SuganoBAL@KC   
96Chris BassittTOR@NYM   
97Tyler AlexanderMILKC, CIN 0%0%
98AJ Smith-ShawverATLMIA   
99Osvaldo BidoATH@COL 29% 
100Jesus LuzardoPHILAD   
101Marcus StromanNYY@PIT 6%47%
102Cade PovichBALBOS, @KC   
103Shane SmithCWSMIN 5%49%
104Erick FeddeSTL@BOS   
105Dustin MayLADATL   
106Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@CWS 5% 
107Jack KochanowiczLAACLE 0%11%
108Sean BurkeCWSMIN   
109Luis L. OrtizCLE@SD, @LAA 17% 
110Griffin CanningNYMTOR   
111Justin VerlanderSFSEA   
112Carmen MlodzinskiPIT@TB 0%2%
113Taijuan WalkerPHICOL 0%0%
114Miles MikolasSTLLAA, @BOS 0%7%
115Mitchell ParkerWASARI 2%23%
116Tyler AndersonLAA@STL, CLE 5% 
117Charlie MortonBALBOS 46% 
118Chris PaddackMIN@CWS, HOU 20% 
119Jameson TaillonCHC@ATH   
120Andrew HeaneyPITNYY 9% 
121Carlos CarrascoNYYARI 0%16%
122Michael SorokaWAS@TOR, ARI 38% 
123Trevor WilliamsWAS@TOR 2%49%
124Sean NewcombBOS@BAL, STL 0%7%
125Will WarrenNYYARI, @PIT   
126Martin PerezCWSMIN, @DET 0%0%
127Matthew LiberatoreSTLLAA 1%28%
128Michael LorenzenKC@MIL 1%11%
129Mitch KellerPITNYY   
130German MarquezCOL@PHI, ATH 0%0%
131Andre PallanteSTL@BOS 0%28%
132Bailey FalterPITNYY 2%4%
133Emerson HancockSEADET, @SF 3% 
134Jonathan CannonCWS@DET 0%0%
135Mike BurrowsPIT@TB 0%0%
136JP SearsATH@COL 3% 
137Dean KremerBAL@KC 4% 
138Joey EstesATHCHC, @COL 0%0%
139Carson SpiersCINTEX, @MIL 0%2%
140Cal QuantrillMIANYM, @ATL 0%5%
141Ryan FeltnerCOLATH 0%0%
142Ben LivelyCLE@SD 4%47%
143Hayden WesneskiHOUSF 48% 
144Kyle HendricksLAA@STL 0%5%
145Randy VasquezSD@CHC 0%4%
146Max MeyerMIA@ATL   
147Logan AllenCLE@SD 0%0%
148Connor GillispieMIANYM 0%2%
149Richard FittsBOSSTL   
150Tyler PhillipsMIA@ATL 0%0%
151Bradley BlalockCOLATH 0%0%
152Kyle FreelandCOL@PHI 0%0%
153Antonio SenzatelaCOL@PHI 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDET@SEA 
2Logan GilbertSEADET 
3Max FriedNYY@PIT 
4Drew RasmussenTBPIT, @TEX 
5Garrett CrochetBOS@BAL 
6Cole RagansKC@MIL 
7Framber ValdezHOUSF 
8Kris BubicKC@MIL, BAL 
9Nathan EovaldiTEX@CIN 
10Kumar RockerTEX@CIN, TBWill Patrick Corbin replace him (let's hope not)
11Jack FlahertyDETCWS 
12Jackson JobeDET@SEA, CWS 
13Bryce MillerSEA@SF 
14Bowden FrancisTORWAS, @NYMNot many better over last season's 2H, but rough spring
15Tanner BibeeCLE@LAA 
16Jacob deGromTEXTB 
17Ryan PepiotTBPIT 
18Bryan WooSEA@SF 
19Ronel BlancoHOUSF, @MIN 
20Luis CastilloSEADET 
21Yusei KikuchiLAA@STL 
22Gavin WilliamsCLE@LAA 
23Reese OlsonDETCWS 
24Pablo LopezMIN@CWS 
25Joe RyanMINHOU 
26Tyler MahleTEXTB 
27Bailey OberMINHOU 
28Kevin GausmanTORWAS 
29Shane BazTBPIT 
30Seth LugoKCBAL 
31Jeffrey SpringsATHCHC 
32Jose SorianoLAACLE 
33Hunter BrownHOU@MIN 
34Tanner HouckBOS@BAL 
35Jose BerriosTORWAS 
36Zach EflinBALBOS 
37Taj BradleyTB@TEX 
38Luis SeverinoATHCHC 
39Jack LeiterTEX@CIN 
40Zack LittellTB@TEX 
41Casey MizeDET@SEA 
42Carlos RodonNYYARI 
43Walker BuehlerBOSSTL 
44Spencer ArrighettiHOU@MIN 
45Michael WachaKCBAL 
46Davis MartinCWS@DET 
47Yariel RodriguezTOR@NYM 
48Tomoyuki SuganoBAL@KC 
49Chris BassittTOR@NYM 
50Osvaldo BidoATH@COL 
51Marcus StromanNYY@PIT 
52Cade PovichBALBOS, @KC 
53Shane SmithCWSMIN 
54Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@CWS 
55Jack KochanowiczLAACLE 
56Sean BurkeCWSMIN 
57Luis L. OrtizCLE@SD, @LAA 
58AL Reliever   
59Tyler AndersonLAA@STL, CLE 
60Charlie MortonBALBOS 
61Chris PaddackMIN@CWS, HOU 
62Carlos CarrascoNYYARI 
63Sean NewcombBOS@BAL, STL 
64Will WarrenNYYARI, @PIT 
65Martin PerezCWSMIN, @DET 
66Michael LorenzenKC@MIL 
67Emerson HancockSEADET, @SF 
68Jonathan CannonCWS@DET 
69JP SearsATH@COL 
70Dean KremerBAL@KC 
71Joey EstesATHCHC, @COL 
72Ben LivelyCLE@SD 
73Hayden WesneskiHOUSF 
74Kyle HendricksLAA@STL 
75Logan AllenCLE@SD 
76Richard FittsBOSSTL 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tyler GlasnowLADATL, @PHIMatchup-proof when healthy
2Dylan CeaseSDCLE 
3Corbin BurnesARI@NYY, @WASTrack the early season strikeout rate
4Zack WheelerPHICOL 
5Paul SkenesPIT@TB 
6Michael KingSDCLE 
7Cristopher SanchezPHICOL, LADGood news, bad news scenario
8Spencer SchwellenbachATLMIA 
9Sonny GraySTLLAA 
10Hunter GreeneCINTEX 
11Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@PHI 
12Kodai SengaNYM@MIA 
13Blake SnellLADATL 
14Nick PivettaSD@CHC 
15Chris SaleATL@LAD 
16David PetersonNYM@MIA, TORPossible pickup for two-step
17Justin SteeleCHC@ATH 
18Grant HolmesATL@LAD, MIA 
19Ben BrownCHC@ATH, SDNeeds to keep walks under control
20Robbie RaySFSEA 
21Brandon PfaadtARI@WAS 
22Matthew BoydCHCSD 
23Roki SasakiLAD@PHI9 BB over first 4.2 IP
24Shota ImanagaCHCSD 
25Sandy AlcantaraMIANYM 
26Nestor CortesMILCIN 
27Freddy PeraltaMILKC 
28MacKenzie GoreWAS@TORGreat opener, now do it again
29Brady SingerCINTEX, @MIL 
30Aaron CivaleMILCIN 
31Eduardo RodriguezARI@WAS 
32Reynaldo LopezATL@LAD 
33Nick LodoloCIN@MIL 
34Zac GallenARI@NYY 
35Chad PatrickMILKC, CIN 
36Landen RouppSF@HOU 
37Tylor MegillNYMTOR 
38Kyle HartSDCLE, @CHCComing off KBO Triple Crown
39Aaron NolaPHILAD 
40Jordan HicksSF@HOU, SEA 
41Logan WebbSF@HOU 
42Clay HolmesNYM@MIA 
43Nick MartinezCIN@MIL 
44Merrill KellyARI@NYY 
45Jake IrvinWASARI 
46Tyler AlexanderMILKC, CIN 
47AJ Smith-ShawverATLMIA 
48Jesus LuzardoPHILAD 
49Erick FeddeSTL@BOS 
50Dustin MayLADATL 
51Griffin CanningNYMTOR 
52Justin VerlanderSFSEA 
53NL Reliever   
54Carmen MlodzinskiPIT@TB 
55Taijuan WalkerPHICOL 
56Miles MikolasSTLLAA, @BOS 
57Mitchell ParkerWASARI 
58Jameson TaillonCHC@ATH 
59Andrew HeaneyPITNYY 
60Michael SorokaWAS@TOR, ARI 
61Trevor WilliamsWAS@TOR 
62Matthew LiberatoreSTLLAA 
63Mitch KellerPITNYY 
64German MarquezCOL@PHI, ATH 
65Andre PallanteSTL@BOS 
66Bailey FalterPITNYY 
67Mike BurrowsPIT@TB 
68Carson SpiersCINTEX, @MIL 
69Cal QuantrillMIANYM, @ATL 
70Ryan FeltnerCOLATH 
71Randy VasquezSD@CHC 
72Max MeyerMIA@ATL 
73Connor GillispieMIANYM 
74Tyler PhillipsMIA@ATL 
75Bradley BlalockCOLATH 
76Kyle FreelandCOL@PHI 

